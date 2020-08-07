1930 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 90 years after a courageous battle with cancer. His faith in Jesus was evident throughout his life. He loved to sing the great hymns of the faith. Now he is singing like never before. Throughout his life, Edward impacted everyone he met with his kind heart and sense of humour. He was happily married to the love of his life, Ruthie for 69 years. Besides his loving wife Ruth (Witmer), Edward is survived by his five children, Murray (Noella) and their son Michael, Judy (Richard) Barg, Susan (Tony) and children Andrew (Holly) and Jessie, Daryl (Andrea) and children Viktoria, Ava and Mia, Connie (Derek) Sharpe and their children Ryan (Steph) and Kaitlin and one great-grandchild Daxton. Predeceased by brothers Vernice, Irvin and George Schiedel and sister Helen Markle. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Edward's life will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 306 Erb St. W., Waterloo, ON N2L 1W3. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, 519-740-0669. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Waterloo, Palliative Care Unit - Freeport Hospital or a charity of your choice
. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.