Edward "Ted" PAYNE

Passed away peacefully at Forest Heights LTC on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 54 years to Carole (nee Cairns). Loving Dad to Craig (Tara) and Scott. Cherished Poppa to Mackenna, Riley, Griffin and London. Dear brother to David (Marilyn). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Margaret. Ted was in the insurance industry locally for over 40 years and had many friends and acquaintances. He will be fondly remembered by all of his family, friends and colleagues. Special thanks to the caring staff at Forest Heights. Private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or a would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, or by calling 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ted's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
