Passed away unexpectedly February 25, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, of 57 years. Edward was born in Montreal, QC and will be remembered for his many years at Uniroyal as the Credit Manager before retirement. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital or St. Mary's Hospital, may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020
