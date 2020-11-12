Born in England, Edward passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his loving partner Karin Boehnke. Loving stepfather of Anna, Armin (Ebony), Alexander (Irina) and Anita. Survived by his sister Vee Beamish in Spain and sister Eileen Mortishire of England. Uncle of Sharon, Paul, Tracy and Gary. Predeceased by his first wife Hazel. Ed joined the British Navy at the age of 17. He moved to Newfoundland 54 years ago to begin his life in Canada. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at Cafe O, 901 Victoria St. North, Kitchener on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5-7:30 p.m. For anyone not able to attend, a recording of the service will be available afterward on Ed's memorial page on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467).