Peacefully at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre in Kitchener at the age of 91 years. Edward was the loving husband of the late Sarah Hill. Dear father of Gordon (Janice) of Bradford, Nancy Hill (Tim Boyd) of Hamilton. Katherine Hill of Cobourg and Andy (Cathy Page-Hill) of Waterloo. Loving grandfather of Tamara Creswell (Shane), Christopher Hill (Mallory), Isabel Boyd, Ashley Kamphorst, Emma Kamphorst, Olivia Kamphorst, Sydney Hill (Troy Mueller) and Marci Hill (Patrick Boudreau). Great-grandfather of Madison, Jordyn, Makenna and Alexis. Also remembered by his sister Dorothy Demary. Predeceased by his parents Forest and Gladys Hill (nee Walker) and his brother-in-law Clifford Demary. At Edward's request, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family memorial interment. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020