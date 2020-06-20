Edward WARE
Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving father of Robert (Eed), the late Kenneth (Pauline) and Richard (Christine). Cherished grandpa of Mandy (John), Craig, Jessica and Chantal. Great-grandpa of Griffin. He lived a full and happy life with razor sharp wit and always had a good joke or come back if you were patient enough to let him get it out. He truly adored his family and felt truly lucky to have Griffin be part of his life. He was an obsessive art collector and theatre goer and loved listening to classical music and watching tennis. He will truly, truly be missed. As per Edward's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edward's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
