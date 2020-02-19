|
Born at home on the Elston homestead, on January 3, 1927, our cherished father, Edwin Arnold Elston, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, surrounded by the enduring love of his family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Cardiff) for 42 years, and the late Libby (Hudson) for 10 years. Dearly loved "Dad" of Paul (Kim), Gary, Nancy Young (Bruce), David (Joan), Jane Walker (Steven), and John. Proud and adored "Gramps" of 19 grandchildren and ever-so-proud "Great-Gramps" of 14 little ones and counting. Fondly remembered by the Hudson family: Lynn Ardiel (Lorne), Kevin (Linda), and Leigh McIntosh (Lyle), and their families. Dad treasured his companionship with Mary Sanborn and enjoyed family times with her children, Margaret, and John (Karen) and their family. Dear brother-in-law of Marie Stewart (Ed), Betty Cardiff, and Jean Prescott. Missed by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William and Emily (Austen) Elston, daughter-in-law Donna Elston, brothers Bernard Thomas, Bill and Jim Elston, brothers-in-law Murray Cardiff, Cyril Prescott, sisters-in-law Mae Thomas, and Isabelle Elston, and nephews Larry Elston and Jason Prescott. Dad was a proud Korean War Veteran, serving in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was a City of London Finance Department employee and the founder of Elston's Hyde Park Hardware. He was a long-time member of Middlesex Masonic Lodge, and the Royal Canadian Legion. In his retirement, Dad happily volunteered in his local community and church, Bethel Presbyterian. Dad was a man full of many interests, had a quick wit and was full of puns. Humble to the core, he kept his awards in life quiet, preferring instead to focus on his life's rewards, his beloved family and friends. Visitation will be held at Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, LUCAN on Friday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A Masonic Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre, 263 Main Street, Lucan on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m. Reverend Doug Miles officiating. Cremation to follow with private family interment Medway Cemetery. Donations to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com. After 60 years on Highbury Avenue, RR 1 Arva, in the home he and Mom built, Dad moved to Seasons of Strathroy and enjoyed the many friendships made there. The family is very grateful to the incredibly kind and caring medical staff at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. Dr. Mrkobrada of University Hospital also held a special place in Dad's heart.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020