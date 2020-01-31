|
Peacefully passed surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Freeport Hospital after a wonderful life journey. Loving husband of Joyce Bryant. Devoted father of Brian and his partner Cheryl of Waterloo, Paul and his wife Monica of Milwaukee, WI, and Brenda and her partner, Ron of Morrisville, NC. Cherished Grandpa of Courtney (Chris) of Elmira, Jake (Holly) of Wisconsin, Jessica (Oliver) of Vermont, Abbey (David) of Wisconsin, Heather of New York, Jennifer of Los Angeles and Lauren of New York. Great Grandpa to Bentley (Elmira) Quinn and Dash (Wisconsin), Agnes and Arthur (Vermont) and Rosalie, Beckett, Grace and Lucy (Wisconsin). Survived by sister Anne Doslea (Stoney Creek). Predeceased by his parents Charles and Myrna Bryant (Mountsberg) and sister Faye Coverdale (Burlington) and brother Raymond Bryant (Squamish). Born in Lowville, Ontario at his Grandpa Coulson's farm on November 2, 1930. Ev graduated from Westdale Secondary School (Hamilton). He had a rewarding career starting at Studebaker (Hamilton), North American Business Equipment (Hamilton), Lear Seating (Kitchener) and Wright Mogg (Waterloo). Everley and Joyce moved the family to Kitchener in 1967 where they set down roots, including becoming a life-long member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Everley's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 with reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church - Music Fund, Heart & Stroke Foundation-Ontario, - Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Everley's compassion for other people, infections smile and quick wit will live on in all of his family and friends. Special thanks for the care, kindness and compassion to all that made his life so enjoyable. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Everley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 31, 2020