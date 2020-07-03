Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest L.T.C., Waterloo on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in his 85th year. Loving husband of Janet (nee Shantz) Hebel for 62 years. Dear father of Chris, Gary (Debbie) and Steve (Susan). Beloved grandfather to Nicole (Frank), Jesse (Helen), Josh, Rachel and Ethan. Precious great-grandfather to Leyla, Elisha, Enzo and Jacob. Brother to Wally (Doris) both predeceased and to Dave (Carol). Predeceased by his parents Edwin J. Hebel Sr. and Frieda Hebel. Bud was dearly loved by his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed. Bud was an owner of York Nursery Ltd. and he was one of the first to bring professional landscape contracting to the Waterloo Region during York's earliest days. He was involved in Landscape Ontario and served as president of the Ontario Nursery Trade Association. Bud had a passion and unique style in his award-winning landscape designs that was appreciated by both customers and local landscape peers. Bud was an avid hockey fan of the Kitchener Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was involved in the Waterloo Minor Hockey association and played in the K-W Oldtimers Hockey League until he was 77. He rarely missed the opportunity to see his sons and grandchildren playing hockey or other sports. The family wishes to thank the staff at Columbia Forest for their excellent care, comfort and respect, in addition to all those who cared for him in his final years at Bankside Retirement, both local hospitals, and LHIN community care. On Bud's behalf, the family also wishes to thank the many local coffee shops, its numerous patrons, and his friends for their fellowship and chats over the years. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S. Waterloo on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Due to current COVID restrictions, please reserve a time to attend the visitation by calling a family member. A private family funeral service will take place and he will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada, the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, or the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445).