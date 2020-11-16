Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Freeport Hospital. Beloved husband of Nellie Ann for over 43 years. Loving father of Melissa, Tricia, Greg (predeceased), Gene, John, Barb, Dieter and their partners. Proud Opa of 17 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings in Canada and Germany. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, (519)749-8467. A gathering to celebrate Ed's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Ed's memorial.