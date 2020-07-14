1/1
Eileen Alma McDONALD
It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen Alma McDonald (nee Kuntz) announce her sudden passing at St. Mary's General Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 at age 93. Eileen was a long-time member of Calvin Presbyterian church in Kitchener and was well known for her love of crafts. There wasn't a project she was not willing to try and she persevered until she succeeded. She had a beautiful smile and her laughter was infectious. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed by her love. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Eugene McDonald, loving mother of Brian (Linda) and Brad (Lisa) and proud grandmother to Jordan, Bryce, Aaron, Jared (Brittany), Ian and Marissa. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Wesley, Beverly, Delores and Barbara. To respect social distancing, a close family service and interment will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. If desired, donation in Memory of Eileen may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
