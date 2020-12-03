Pickard, Eileen Amelia Passed away in her 95th year at Hilltop Manor Cambridge on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Brooksby, Saskatchewan to Frank and Edith Solinger, she moved to Galt (Cambridge) in 1934 with her family. Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Sidney Pickard, her granddaughter Erin Pickard, her sisters Julia (Roy) Murphy and Laura (Jim) Cruise, and her brothers Eddie (Alice) Solinger, Robert (Doris) Solinger, Larry (Veronica) Solinger and Ralph (Lois) Solinger. She is survived by her children Frank (Cathy) Pickard, Mary (Mike) Synnott, Sharon (Neil) Parkinson, Charlie (Laurie) Pickard, Theresa (Rob) Collins, and her grandchildren Megan (Kris) Pickard, Michelle (Lee-Anne) Clare-Skelding, Alison Care, Nicole Clare, Elizabeth (Peter) Race, Sarah Parkinson, Carolyn (Jason) Parkinson, Tracy (Jeremy) Sims, William (Rosanna) Pickard, Charles (Kylie) Pickard, Jessica (Dave) Collins, and Curtis Collins, her great-grandchildren Justin Labreche, Noah and Ava Clare, Payton Clare, Benjamin and Jack Race, Mikayla Pickard, Aria Sims and Ethan Pickard, and her sister Phil (Tom) Wilson. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved and cherished them. Eileen was the medical secretary for Dr. John McNicol and Dr. Cox for many years. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Galt Branch 121, a member of St. Gregory the Great parish, and a member of the Durward Centre, where she enjoyed playing cards and volunteering in the café, including serving coffee to the choir. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held for family. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Provincial Guidelines are in place for social distancing and Masks are mandatory for each person in attendance. To reserve your 15 minutes to meet with the family at the Funeral Home, please call the Funeral Home at 519-740-0669, between 9 am and 4:30 pm to register your name and phone number.