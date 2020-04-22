|
Eileen passed away peacefully at Cambridge Country Manor, on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Ronald Boyd and her twin sister Margaret. Eileen will be lovingly remembered by her nephew Glyn, Glyn's wife Ann also her grandniece Lucy from England. Eileen will also be remembered fondly by her good friend and neighbour Catherine. Eileen was a kind and caring lady, who loved to travel and also looked forward to her visits to Cuba with her late husband. Eileen loved all kinds of animals and especially her dogs. Eileen's companion her later years was her dog Jessie. Eileen qualified as an engineer in her younger years and continued in her profession, she worked and retired from Allen Bradley. In accordance with Eileen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Eileen will be returned to the UK to be laid at rest with her twin sister Margaret. As expressions of sympathy, her family would appreciate donations in Eileen's memory to a . Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020