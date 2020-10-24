The family of the late Eileen Schmidt wishes to express sincere appreciation for the many acts of kindness, messages of sympathy, food, flowers and donations. We also send our heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Hospice Wellington for the wonderful care during mom's time with you. A very special thank you to nurse practictioner Nan Miller and Deacon Brian McDonald and Crawford Funeral Home. We will remember your support with great affection and gratitude.



