Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church
, 57 Stirling Avenue North
Kitchener, ON
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church
57 Stirling Avenue North,
Kitchener, ON
Eileen (Witmer) Shantz

Eileen (Witmer) Shantz Obituary
Beloved wife of Elmer Shantz, passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Relatives and friends will be received at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Avenue North, Kitchener, followed by Funeral Service in the church at 2 p.m. Spring interment will be held at Hagey Cemetery, Cambridge. In memory of Eileen and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee, Habitat for Humanity - Waterloo Region or Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 6, 2020
