|
|
Beloved wife of Elmer Shantz, passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Relatives and friends will be received at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Avenue North, Kitchener, followed by Funeral Service in the church at 2 p.m. Spring interment will be held at Hagey Cemetery, Cambridge. In memory of Eileen and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee, Habitat for Humanity - Waterloo Region or Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 6, 2020