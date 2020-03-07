|
|
1932-2020 It is with sadness that the family of (Ethel) Eileen (Witmer) Shantz announces her peaceful passing on March 1, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home Retirement Suites in Cambridge, due to age-related illness in her 88th year. Amid loss, we express deep thankfulness for her full life of Christian service and example. Survived by her beloved husband, Elmer Shantz in their 68th year of marriage. Surviving are their two sons and their families: (Robert) Bob and Judy (Burgetz) Shantz Family: Andrea Shantz and Nick Martin, Ryan and Logan; Lindsay Shantz; Dan and Laura Shantz, Emma and Owen; and Larry and Marcia (Bauman) Shantz Family: Julie and Marcus Wagler, Caleb; Dave and Melanie Shantz, Kailey and Lucas. Predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-law, Janet (Wilke) Shantz in 2001. Eileen is lovingly survived by her: Witmer siblings and in-laws: Ruth and Edward Schiedel, Ken Witmer, and Dave and Rose Witmer; and Shantz siblings-in-law: Miriam and Bert Green, and Ken and Linda Shantz; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Also predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Enetta (Gingrich, Witmer) Weber; and parents-in-law, Lloyd A. and Hilda (Horst) Shantz. In 1958 Eileen became the coincidental co-founder of what would evolve into Shantz Coach Lines Ltd. for over 50 years of school bus service in the Waterloo Region and Wellington County. Family and friends are welcome to visitation at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo, ON on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For those who may not be aware, Elmer resides in long-term care at Fairview Mennonite Home and will not be able to attend the visitations or funeral service. The funeral service, officiated by Pastor Renee Sauder, will be held at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Avenue North, Kitchener, ON on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Reception follows in the fellowship hall. Spring interment will be held at Hagey Cemetery, Cambridge. The family is grateful for the care Eileen has received over the years, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Fairview Mennonite Home, LIHN and all other medical professionals involved in her recent hospitalization and palliative care. In memory of Eileen and in lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region, Mennonite Central Committee, or Fairview Mennonite Home would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. "Well done, good and faithful servant, Eileen."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020