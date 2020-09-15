Peacefully at her home at Barnswallow Place Care Community in Elmira on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Eileen will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Lori Curylo, Roy Hergott (Jane), Joan Pfaff (Larry), and Ron Hergott (Sandra). She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and special friends. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Hergott and siblings Edward Hergott (Mamie), Al Hergott (Blanche), Madge Stumpf (Gil), Vicki Reesor (Don), Ken Hergott (Carole), Harold Hergott (Marion), and her brother-in-law Fred Curylo. Eileen was a retired dedicated employee of Electrohome for many years. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 2:00 till 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Fr. Brian Quigley officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens, Breslau. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, to attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
or by calling 519-888-7700. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or Barnswallow Place Care Community would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks for all the love, care and support given to Eileen from the entire staff at Barnswallow Place Care Community, especially and Nurses and PSW's.