Surrounded by her loving family, Jackie passed away peacefully at Brierwood Gardens, Brantford on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was one month away from her 88th birthday. To know Jackie was to love her sweet and gentle nature. Jackie is the beloved wife of Ken Schott for 68 years. Devoted and loving mother to Rick (Brenda) of Chesley Lake, Debbie Campbell (Jeff), Tim (Trish), Kim Macdonald (Randy) and Brent, all of Brantford. She will be lovingly missed by her 15 grandchildren, Chris Schott, Ken Schott (Cori), Steve Schott (Whitney Abbott), Margie Champion (Andrew), Nathan Campbell (Mandy), Nick Campbell, Lindsey Vechsler (Jordon), Katie Smith (Ryan), Maggie Batson (Jamie), Beth Huszczo (Joey), Matt Macdonald (Heather), Ryan Macdonald (Alex Milanetti), Christine Pettit (John Michael), Montana Schott and Aiden Schott, and she will also be missed by her 17 great-grandchildren. Jackie is the cherished sister to Ron Vrooman (Audrey) of Waterloo. She is predeceased by her parents Ellen "Nell" Vrooman (nee Derry) and Edwin Charles "Jack" Vrooman of Waterloo. The family wish to thank Brierwood Gardens for their excellent care of Jackie. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Jackie's life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a . www.tollfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020