|
|
Elaine Orrie (Johnson) Carson ~ of Listowel, at Royal Terrace, Palmerston, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her 95th year. Wife of the late Albert Carson (1999). Mother of David and Margo Carson, Pauline and Bruce Wilken, and Heather and Bill Frank, all of Listowel, and Jeannette and Ernie Wilson of Atwood. Grandmother of Brad and Leah Carson, Lori and James Fullerton, Jarret and Brandi Wilken, Todd and Val Wilken, Chad and Rhonda Wilson, Jodi Wilson, Brittany and Luke Barron, and Kelsey and Nathan Prior. Great-grandmother of Destiney, Shelby, Dylan, Sydney, Tyler, Haillie, Mackenzie, Drew, Jacob, Jorja, Reva, Carter, Blake, and Peyton, and great-great-grandmother of Jaxson. Sister of Dorothy Barton of Atwood. Predeceased by sisters Ruth Johnston and her husband Clayton, Marguerite Wilson and her husband Elgin, and brother-in-law James Barton. *Please follow the recommended guidelines for the current virus health situation* Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Trinity United Church, Listowel on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Brian Hymers officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, or Trinity United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020