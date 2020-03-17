|
Elaine Orrie (Johnson) Carson ~ of Listowel, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her 95th year. Wife of the late Albert Carson (1999). Mother of David and Margo Carson, Pauline and Bruce Wilken, and Heather and Bill Frank, all of Listowel, and Jeannette and Ernie Wilson of Atwood. Loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, and sister of Dorothy Barton of Atwood. With respect for the current health situation, there will be no visitation. A private family funeral service will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020