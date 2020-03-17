Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Orrie (Johnson) Carson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Orrie (Johnson) Carson Obituary
Elaine Orrie (Johnson) Carson ~ of Listowel, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her 95th year. Wife of the late Albert Carson (1999). Mother of David and Margo Carson, Pauline and Bruce Wilken, and Heather and Bill Frank, all of Listowel, and Jeannette and Ernie Wilson of Atwood. Loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, and sister of Dorothy Barton of Atwood. With respect for the current health situation, there will be no visitation. A private family funeral service will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -