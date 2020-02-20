|
Passed away, peacefully, on February 15, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 88. Loving mother of Valerie Gibson (John), Keith Hayward (Ann) and Cyndy Gerhardt (the late Syd). Cherished Granny to seven and great-Granny to six. Survived by sister-in-law, Jessie Paquette. Predeceased by parents, Charlie and Mary Paquette, and siblings, Howard, Jack and Earl Paquette. Elaine's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the funeral home. Private family interment in the spring on Manitoulin Island. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - NICU would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Elaine's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020