Passed away peacefully in her 73rd year at Orchard Villa Long Term Care Facility in Pickering, Ontario on Thursday, January 16th. She was a long-time resident of Kitchener-Waterloo. She is survived by her daughter Laurie, sisters Marlene and Gail and their families. Elaine championed social justice issues and was active for many years in the community to bring awareness to health and wellness for women. She enjoyed music, dance, tai chi, literature, and healthy cuisine. We will miss her dearly. Celebration of Life upcoming in May in Waterloo. For details contact
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020