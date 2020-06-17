SPIELMACHER Elaine Spielmacher, formerly of Kitchener, passed away suddenly at home in Hanover on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was 70. Born in Hanover on September 16, 1949 to the late Harry and Myrtle (nee Byers) Russwurm. Elaine was employed at Sowa Tool and Machine until retiring. After living in Kitchener for many years, she returned to her home town of Hanover. Survived by son Terry Spielmacher of Welland and daughter Denise (Dave) Hardy of Kitchener. Loved grandmother of Chrystal, Steven and Reid. Fondly remembered by her siblings Ken (Ellen) Russwurm of RR#4 Hanover, Shirley (Charles) Kaufman, Debbie (Jim) Kaufman both of RR#1 Hanover, Linda (Rodger) Lang of Richmond and Sandra Kaufman (Dave Holley) of Chesley. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her parents and brother Melvin Russwurm. Due to current gathering restrictions and provincial mandates, cremation has taken place. A private family visitation and service was held at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover. Memorial donations to the Children's Miracle Network would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.