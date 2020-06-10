Sadly, with love we announce the passing of Elaine van Merkestein at home in her sleep on the afternoon of June 3, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her son Shawn, her sister Enid Gatcke, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Cory, her brother Ted and by her parents Barrie Stevenson and Margaret Montgomery. Cremation has taken place with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Waterloo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no service.