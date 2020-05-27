On May 22, 2020, Elaine Zehr passed away peacefully at age 87. March 28, 1933 marked the beginning of Elaine's earth-brightening journey. She is survived by her husband and companion of 62 years, Daniel Ervin Zehr; their children, Byron (Barb), Keith, Deb (Zoran); her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Mabel (Roth) Bender and her siblings and in-laws Grace (Kenneth) Schwartzentruber, Gerald Bender, Mary (Robert) Johnston, Doreen (Jerry) Ropp, John Ropp and Ray Bender. Her brother, sisters and in-laws John (Janet) Bender, Janice (Aden) Brubacher, Darlene Ropp and Verna Bender and many "Zehr" relatives join us in celebrating her life. Elaine had a joy, a smile and a laugh that was effortless and genuine. It came straight from her soul and entered other people's hearts. She is sorely missed, but through her steadfast compassion and faith she continues to speak to and love her family and countless friends. She left the world a brighter place for us all. An online Zoom memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. BC / Pacific Time. To request access to join the service please contact Moses (Elaine's Grandson-in-law) at moses.falco@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store