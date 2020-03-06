|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving father of Randy, Kelly, and the late Brian and Gary. Proud grandpa of Jeremy, Susanne, Trisha, Dylan, Reed, Sidney and Jayden. Great-grandfather of Danielle, Michael, John and Harrison. Survived by his sister Lillian. Predeceased by brothers Edson, Arden, Frank and sister Myrna. Eldon's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Friday at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Eldon's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 6, 2020