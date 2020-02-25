Home

Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
Eleanor Florence Ward

Eleanor Florence Ward Obituary
Passed away at the Village at University Gates on February 20, 2020 at the age of 92. Dear mother of Robert Ward (Brenda), Debra Gingerich (Stewart), James Ward (Luanne), Jeff Ward (Vicki), and Richard Ward (Gail). Loved grandmother of Samantha, James, Michael, Tony, Ryan, Leah, Natalie, Nicole, Michelle, Jacob, Victoria, Rachael, Grant and great grandmother of Cameron, Madison, Aiden, Tyler, Alaina and Skylar. Eleanor worked many years in Housekeeping for Village Residences at the University of Waterloo and part-time for Bingemans Banquet and Catering. After retiring, she volunteered nearly every day at St. John's Kitchen, was active with the Ladies Auxiliary at the First United Church and other community events such as the Manulife Ride for Heart. Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with funeral at 1:00 pm. Interment and reception will follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to St. John's Kitchen in Kitchener or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Region, would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020
