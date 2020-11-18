In loving memory of our dear Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Eleanor Freeman who passed on November 14th in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert (2000). Originally born and raised in Cargill, Mom left her family farm and moved to Toronto to join A.V. Roe as an original Rosie the Riveter, working on the Lancaster Bomber. She soon joined the Canadian Women's Army Corps (CWAC) in 1942 and proudly served Canada during the war as a driver and mechanic. Her biggest honour was being chosen to drive at the Quebec Conference in 1943. Following the war, Eleanor married her husband and best friend Robert in 1947 and raised nine children together. While raising her children was her greatest joy, Mom still found time to be an active member of the Catholic Women's League and a 25 year leader for the Girl Guides of Canada. First a hairdresser, then co-owner of South Lake Lodge, our family resort in Minden, Ontario was where we made some of our best memories. Devout in her Catholic Faith and steadfast in her support, our mother was our hero, a trailblazer for all women and the heart of our family. Many thanks to the 4th floor nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the 3rd floor nursing staff at Freeport, In particular Sylvia whose compassion and kindness we will never forget. Visitation will be held at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau on Sunday, November 22 from 2 - 4 p.m. & 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius RC Church 11 Traynor Ave. Kitchener on Monday November 23rd. As per the regulations regarding the Covid19 Regulations we kindly ask those that wish to attend the visitation to RSVP the Funeral home (519 904 0400), to secure a time for your visit. Also in accordance to the regulations from the Province we are only permitted a maximum of 50 to attend the services at the Church. We ask those that wish to attend to please RSVP with the Funeral Home, as space will be limited. Those that wish to watch a live stream of the funeral services a link and password will be made available on the memorial webpage for Eleanor; which can be located at www.memorycemetery.ca
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank at St. Aloysius RC Church. Mom, may your final journey bring you peace, comfort and knowledge that your life has left a legacy of love. WE will love you forever.