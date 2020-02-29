|
Peacefully gone to her rest with her Lord Jesus on Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Vaughn Taylor for 68 years. Survived by their son James (Susan) Taylor and daughter Penny (Jim) Kibble. Much loved grandchildren Andrew (Emily), Michael, Scott and Julia (Taylor). Great-grandmother of Jack, Sophie, Dean and his brother on the way. Daughter of the late Horace and Mae Leonard. Survived by sister Ruth Fleming. Predeceased by step-fathers Delbert Fleming and George Kerr and several step-brothers and sisters. Eleanor had a special ministry in loving and caring for the elderly in Peterborough during their years there and here in Kitchener. She was a loyal and faithful friend to each of those many dear ones she loved. She was a 40 year member of Murray Street Baptist Church in Peterborough and then Highland Baptist in Kitchener once they moved to this area in 1987. She enjoyed great fellowship in the community of friends at Sandhills Christian Community on Queen St. Eleanor continued to frequently send cards to encourage and cheer others even in this digital age, and had a special gift of writing letters. A beautiful christian woman with a generous, caring heart who will be greatly missed by all who had the honour of knowing her. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderfully caring staff at Barnswallow Care Place in Elmira. Eleanor's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial service in the chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Highland Baptist Church would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Eleanor's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020