GOUGH, Eleanor W.A. January 21, 1922 - May 26, 2020 Born in Alnwick, England and came to Canada in 1946 as a war bride. Eleanor is survived by children David, Michael, Susan and Wendy as well as by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was a strong, beautiful person who loved life. Private Service to follow. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.