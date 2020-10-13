Elisabeth Beck

There were too many Angels in Heaven, so God sent some to Earth and called them Mother's. Peacefully at home, surrounded with the love and warmth of her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Emil Beck. Loving Mother of Ingrid and Clark Hartman, Mike Beck, Tony Beck, John and Christine Beck. Beloved Grandmother to Chris and Krista Hartman, Patricia and Randall Hartman-Williams, Thomas Hartman, Mathew Beck and Kayli, Marc Beck and Kassie, Mitchell Beck, Kaitlyn Beck and Mathieu , and Rachel Beck. Loving Great-Grandma to Sarah Hartman, Preston Williams, Sienna Williams and Madison Williams. A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers and nurses from Home Instead and the LHIN. A Mother's heart, a Mother's love Are like a blessing from above - They travel with her children everywhere..... And through the years that come and go, One thing is sure, her children know, A Mother's faith and love are always there. In memory of Elisabeth, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.