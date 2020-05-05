Passed away peacefully from natural causes May 3, 2020. Betty was born in Germany July 3, 1926 immigrating to Canada in 1952 with her family, settling in the KW area. She was an amazing seamstress and worked at the Forsyth Shirt Company. She was a valued employee due to her expertise and work ethic. She then worked at Standard Television where she met her husband Eugene (Gene) Psutka. They married in June 1958 spending many loving years together until his death in 1985. They enjoyed gardening, travelling and hosting family and friends, a highlight being their pool parties. Betty continued her flair for sewing at home creating clothing for family and friends. Nothing compared to her standards for perfection. Betty will be fondly remembered by her sons, Dieter (Ann), Mark (Nancy), Jeffrey (Lise) along with her surviving brother Jack (Robin) and sister-in-law Angela. Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren Carolyn (Adam), Michelle, Katie and Jennifer and great-grandson, Miles. Our most sincere gratitude is extended to the caring staff at Luther Village Sunshine Centre where she spent her final years. According to her wishes, she has been cremated and a private family gathering is planned. Betty was a survivor and fought very long to communicate with family members during her last days in palliative care. She is finally at peace and has left a legacy for all family and friends to be treasured.





