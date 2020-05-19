Elizabeth Alice Guittard
Betty Guittard, formerly of Scarborough and then Elmira, passed away on May 16, 2020 in her 99th year. Betty was healthy, active and independent until the very end. She was the mother of Wendy and Donna, grandmother of Sarah and Shannon, and great-grandmother to several. She will be reunited with her husband of 68 years, Al, who passed away 10 years ago. We are especially thankful for the wonderful care provided by The Elliott Community in Guelph. Cremation has taken place. Upon her request, there will be no memorial service. dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.
