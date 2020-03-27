Home

CHRISTENSEN, Elizabeth Anne It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth on March 25, 2020 at the age of 85 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Beloved wife of Carl Christensen, for 55 wonderful years. Loving mother of Mark (Liz) and Trina (fiancé Jamie). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Evan, Andrew, Owen (deceased), Aubrey (deceased) and Graham, and great-grandchildren Mack and Madison. Survived by her brother, James. Predeceased by her sister, Mary Helen, and brothers Harry, Norbert, Gerald, Harold, John, Joseph, and Paul. Elizabeth will also be fondly remembered by many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As a Registered Nurse, Elizabeth spent numerous years as a nursing educator in Kitchener (St. Mary's Hospital) and in Niagara (Mack School of Nursing and Niagara College). Given the current circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service has been scheduled, with a public service welcoming extended family and friends to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations to Niagara Health Foundation St. Catharines Site (St. Catharines General) would be appreciated. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020
