Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Borys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) Borys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Betty) Borys Obituary
In Memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Borys In her 93rd year of a very full life, Betty Borys (nee Kay), loving wife of Stanley (predeceased), passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and presence of her children. Loving mother of Tom (Mary), Robert (Kathie), Kathy Munro (Allan), Lori Weiss (Andy), Sue Salata (John), Dianne Schaible (Uwe). Wonderful grandmother to 20 grandchildren: Maria (Rolland), Jacob (Paris), Martha (Mike), Tim (Keyia); Simon (Genevieve), Madonna (John), Trinity (Dave), Nathan (Samantha), Amy Claire (Jordan); Carly (Jordan), Scott, Zachary; Kevin (Vera), Nicole; Casey, Samantha, Luke, Stephanie; Christian, Erika; and 11 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Charlotte, & Elliott; River & Hunter; Bennett & Remy; Theo; Lincoln & Meadow; and Knut. Predeceased by her grandson Benjamin, parents Thomas & Ida (nee Helm) Kay, brother Hugh Kay (Claire), and sister Isabel Thomson (Andy). Fondly remembered and special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends at Highland Place Retirement Home. Long time parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Betty's strong Catholic faith carried her through the ups and downs of life and she instilled her strong beliefs in her family, whom she cherished and loved endlessly. Special thank you to all the amazing and caring staff at Highland Place, LIHN, Home Instead, Paramed and Drs. John and Meredith Pope, Dr. Lana Tan, Care Partner's Palliative Care Team and e-shift team. Unfortunately, due to the present isolation because of the Covid virus, a private family liturgy service has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be held in the future when we all can gather together. The time and date will be announced in the Record and updated on the Henry Walser Funeral Home web site. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Canadian Food for Children or the , through Henry Walser's, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Betty's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -