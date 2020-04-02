|
In Memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Borys In her 93rd year of a very full life, Betty Borys (nee Kay), loving wife of Stanley (predeceased), passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and presence of her children. Loving mother of Tom (Mary), Robert (Kathie), Kathy Munro (Allan), Lori Weiss (Andy), Sue Salata (John), Dianne Schaible (Uwe). Wonderful grandmother to 20 grandchildren: Maria (Rolland), Jacob (Paris), Martha (Mike), Tim (Keyia); Simon (Genevieve), Madonna (John), Trinity (Dave), Nathan (Samantha), Amy Claire (Jordan); Carly (Jordan), Scott, Zachary; Kevin (Vera), Nicole; Casey, Samantha, Luke, Stephanie; Christian, Erika; and 11 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Charlotte, & Elliott; River & Hunter; Bennett & Remy; Theo; Lincoln & Meadow; and Knut. Predeceased by her grandson Benjamin, parents Thomas & Ida (nee Helm) Kay, brother Hugh Kay (Claire), and sister Isabel Thomson (Andy). Fondly remembered and special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends at Highland Place Retirement Home. Long time parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Betty's strong Catholic faith carried her through the ups and downs of life and she instilled her strong beliefs in her family, whom she cherished and loved endlessly. Special thank you to all the amazing and caring staff at Highland Place, LIHN, Home Instead, Paramed and Drs. John and Meredith Pope, Dr. Lana Tan, Care Partner's Palliative Care Team and e-shift team. Unfortunately, due to the present isolation because of the Covid virus, a private family liturgy service has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be held in the future when we all can gather together. The time and date will be announced in the Record and updated on the Henry Walser Funeral Home web site. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Canadian Food for Children or the , through Henry Walser's, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Betty's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020