Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Passed away, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 82. Loving mother of Debbie Braun (Dave) and Heidi Schiller (Tom). Cherished grandmother to Ryan and Brodie. Predeceased by her husband, Gustav and brother, Rolf Fischer. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Elizabeth's memorial.
