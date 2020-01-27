Home

Elizabeth Cecil Templin


Elizabeth Templin (nee Morrison) passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 24, 2020 at the The Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Peter Templin (1994). Loving mother of John Templin (Liz Russell), Martha Wenn (Stephen), Sarah Quanz (Stephen), Jane Albers (David), and the late Timothy Templin (1956) and Amy Quesnelle (2007). Mother-in law of John Quesnelle. Predeceased by daughters-in-law Mary Bark-Templin (1991) and Lee Templin (2007). Beloved grandmother of Peter and Daniel Templin, Tim and Lily Wenn, Meaghan and Sam Quanz, Matthew ,Scott and Sydney Quesnelle, Ben, Jack, Laura and Owen Albers. Predeceased by her brother John Morrison (Shirley), sister Frances Jones (Bob), and sister Jayne Clement. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews who knew her as "Aunt Buzzie". Mom will be fondly remembered by many other relatives and friends. She was born in Wembley, England and spent her early years in England before settling in Fergus, Ontario in 1930. The family moved to Kitchener in 1965. Mom ensured that her home and her life were always open to family, friends, and international "family". She graduated in 1951 as a Registered Nurse trained at Toronto General Hospital. Mom tirelessly devoted her time to numerous community organizations. She was a charter member of the Board of Governors of C.C.A.C., as well as a member of Probus and ILC. Mom demonstrated her strong faith as a long-time member of St James'-Rosemount United Church in Kitchener. Her hobbies included playing bridge, golf, needlework, traveling, and entertaining. Mom will be remembered for her incredible strength of character, which was especially demonstrated through many of her life challenges. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Donna Ward and Dr. Melanie Carothers for their passionate and professional care that our mother received. Thank you to the many kind souls from The Chartwell Westmount, Lanark Place, and Waterloo Heights for providing compassionate care during Mom's failing health. Visitation will be at HENRY WALSER FUNERAL HOME, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener (519-749-8467) on Friday, January 31 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service at ST JAMES'-ROSEMOUNT UNITED CHURCH, 171 Sherwood Avenue, Kitchener on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to Lisaard House Hospice (Cambridge) or St James'-Rosemount United Church. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Elizabeth's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020
