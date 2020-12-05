Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital. Elizabeth was born 36 years ago on February 23, 1984 at her grandmothers residence on Hillview Crescent in New Hamburg. Beloved and cherished daughter of Stewart & Cindy (Ramseyer) Jutzi. Loving and adored sister of Rachel, Josh (Lindsay) and Daniel. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her maternal grandmother Lila Ramseyer as well as by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her paternal grandparents Wallace & Mary Jutzi and paternal grandfather Robert Ramseyer. All who knew Elizabeth will cherish and miss her smile and her happiness towards life and daily activities. In the summer most would find her swinging on her swing in the front yard of her residence in New Hamburg. She loved listening to music and rocking along to her favorite songs. Elizabeth was a resident of Aldaview for the past 3 and a half years and loved being there. She blossomed, met friends, and was very loved by all. Not a day had gone by that Elizabeth wasn't happy, she had brought much joy to all those she had met. Elizabeth was a member of Living Water Community Christian Fellowship, 45 Hincks Street, New Hamburg. All are invited to a drive thru visitation in the church parking lot on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A private family funeral will take place at the church on Monday. A live stream link will be available for those of you who wish to attend. Interment to take place at Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. The family would like to extend a thank you to the paramedics, first responders, and to the Emergency Room Staff and ICU at St. Mary's General Hospital for all they had done for Elizabeth. A thank you to the many friends and family for the support during this very difficult time. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Aldaview Services would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
