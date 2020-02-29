|
Of Drayton passed away peacefully with her devoted husband by her side at Barnswallow Place, Elmira on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Gerald DeBeyer for 55 years. Loving mom of Vince, Walter, Michelle and Paul, Linda and Mark, Brian and Sherri, Rob and Megan. Wonderful Grandma to Michael, Keagan, Amanda, Paige, Lea, Chloe, Quinn, Carter, Brody, Drew, Luke and Samuel. Sister of Gerda, Steve, Dorothy, Bill, Teresa and Mary. Fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents William and Dora Koster. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, Drayton on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020