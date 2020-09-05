Elizabeth Eichler

Our hearts are broken. Our beloved Bumma has passed away in her home, peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late James Gordon Eichler (1990). Loving Mother of Julie Dionne (Robert), Jackie Kolaritsch (Dieter), Linda Deane (Donald) and Irene Langley (Steven). Cherished grandmother of Lauren Gingerich (Michael), Ryan Deane (Crystal), Jennifer Deane, Adam Deane, Curtis Langley, Connor Langley, Mackenzie Langley and Maggie Langley and great grandmother of Rachel Gingerich. She will be missed terribly. A private family service has taken place. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Anthony Daniel RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
