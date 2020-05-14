Elizabeth Emily May FAIRBAIRN
Passed away at Lanark Heights, Kitchener on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late James Fairbairn (1999). Loving mother of Mary (Steve) Layton, of Fullarton, Bill (Janet), of Lethbridge, Alberta, Rick (Barb), of Kitchener, and Connie Fairbairn (Jim Hoffman), of Kitchener. Will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Adam (Leanne) Kalbfleisch, Jeff Kalbfleisch, Dawn (Jeremy) Schenk, Cheryl O'Day, Jesse Fairbairn, James Fairbairn, Linden Fairbairn (John Dony) and great-grandchildren Riley, Levi and Bree O'Day, Kayla and Emily Schenk, Jackson, Davis and Drew Kalbfleisch. Survived by her sisters-in-law Edna (Richard) Greenwood, Carol (Stanley) Greenwood, son-in-law Joel Kalbfleisch and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son David Fairbairn (2003), daughters Norah Kalbfleisch (2011) and Rita Fairbairn (2016); parents Gilbert and Norah Greenwood; sister Mollie Greenwood; brothers Edward (Elaine) Greenwood, John (Caroline) Greenwood, Richard Greenwood, Robert Greenwood and Stanley Greenwood; parents-in-law William and Jane Fairbairn. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
