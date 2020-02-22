|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care Facility, Kitchener. Elizabeth was born on January 6, 1935 in Yugoslavia, a daughter of the late Stefan and Regina (Vornedran) Dorner. Loving mother of Eileen and her husband John Crowston and Stefan Guschlbauer and his wife Heather Smith. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie and husband Huw Powell and Jack Crowston. remembered by her brother Rudolph Dorner and cousin Betty Wunder. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held privately through the family. As expressions of sympathy, donations could be donated to your local animal shelter. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020