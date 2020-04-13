|
On Thursday, April 9th, in her 85th year, our mother, Betty, passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital-Freeport Campus with her son, Joe, by her side and the rest of her family with her in spirit. Loving and devoted mother of: Donna Stewart (Greg), John Hoffarth (Marilyn), Diane Hoffarth (Steve), Julie Hoffarth (John), Rosemary Corrigan (Doug) and Joe Hoffarth (Cathy). Her favourite people called her Nana. Each of her grandchildren shared a special and unique relationship with her and they will miss her wisdom, fun spirit and gentle love. She will be missed by: Mary Catherine (Ben), Laura (Pat), Mark (Julia); Gillian; Emma; Mark (Katherine), Erin, Mairead; Brittany and Ben; and great grandchildren: Theo and Holly. Dear sister-in-law of Suzanne and Byron Bregman and Louie Schnider. She is predeceased by her parents: Helen (Pawlowski) and Mark Diemert. Mom was a loyal aunt, cousin, friend and neighbour and was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. As an active member of St. Anne's Parish for over 60 years, her faith brought her strength and solace. She treasured the company of friends from all chapters of her life and had a helpful hand in serving the community in many capacities. With its revolving door, "Betty's B & B", was a welcoming place for family and friends. Her warm and genuine smile welcomed anyone and everyone into her heart and home. As an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan dating back to the Exhibition Stadium days, she looked forward to a new baseball season each year. Mom/Nana was also our most devoted fan, supporting all of us in our activities and endeavours. She was engaged and interested in everything we did. Mom modeled resiliency, humility, kindness and determination throughout her life and for this we are truly grateful. We will miss her deeply. Special thanks to all staff at both the Grand River and Freeport sites for showing compassion and caring for our Betty and for bringing her 'virtually' to us when we needed it most. A private family graveside service, officiated by Fr. Brian Quigley, will be held at Woodland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunbeam Centre or a would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be arranged through Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Betty's Memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020