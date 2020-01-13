|
|
Betty passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Raymond Knipping for over 62 years. Loving mother of Tammi Eggen (Deryl) and Steven Knipping (Lianne), cherished grandmother to Angela Eggen, Stephanie Eggen (Krista), Caroline Koebel (Mark), Lauren Jalali (Shayan) Danielle Knipping (Greg), and great-grandmother to Aurora Koebel. She was predeceased by her parents Oscar and Helen Leffler and her brother John Leffler (May). Betty grew up in Erbsville and lived her entire life in the Waterloo Region. She worked as a technician at Electrohome Ltd. (Plant 3) for a number of years while raising her family. Betty and Ray moved to their current home in 1969 and spent over 50 years enjoying the country life together. She loved to knit and was well known for knitting thousands of dolls over the years that have been distributed to children in countries such as Tanzania, Nicaragua and Peru. Betty was passionate, hard-working and loved her family with all her heart. She had a deep faith and we are comforted to know that she is at home with her Lord. Cremation will take place and, as per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A service for family and friends will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 247 Westmount Rd. E., Kitchener on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Should family or friends desire, memorial donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Kitchener through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020