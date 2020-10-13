Beth peacefully passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, holding her husband Jim's hand. She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Denise), son Phil (Vanessa), brothers Ed (the late Sue), Rick (Mary Ann), her pride and joy grandchildren Laura, Kayla, Abby, Darren and Connor. Special sister-in-law of Olive, Lorna and the late Art. Predeceased by parents Ed and Barb Butterworth. Beth was born and raised in Stratford, where her and Jim were married, and they just celebrated their 55th anniversary. Over the years, they lived in Stratford, 14 years in Barrie and the last 39 years in Kitchener. Also spending winters in Florida after Jim's retirement. Along this path, Beth made many friends through her work and neighbour who were so special in her life. One of her special challenges was starting the KW and Cambridge chapter of Project Linus with her friend Ann. Between them and many, many friends and helpers, they made, collected and then distributed blankets and quilts to local children in the area. This was a true love of her life. Beth's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 2 to 3pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 with a funeral service in the chapel at 3:30pm. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to attend Beth's visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website and face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Project Linus would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Beth's memorial and to RSVP.