Elizabeth "Betty" Kozlowski

Elizabeth "Betty" Kozlowski Obituary
Passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lanark Heights LTC at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Steve "Ike" Kozlowski. Loving mother of Mickey Kozlowski. Remembered by her brother Peter Schlei and her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Adam and Elizabeth Schlei and her brother Adam. Betty was an employee at Arrow Shirt Factory for over 20 years. She was an everyday patron for 20 years with the YMCA and a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Betty's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020
