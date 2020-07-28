1/1
Elizabeth Margaret (Roscoe) Rabb
1926-09-22 - 2020-05-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Margaret Rabb (nee Roscoe) on May 23rd, in her 94th year at Clair Hills Retirement Home, Waterloo. Born in Hespeler, Ontario, on September 22, 1926, she was a long time resident of Uptown Waterloo. She worked in the Dominion Woolen Mill in Hespeler during World War 11 and later on was an employee of Buck Animal Hospital in Waterloo. Elizabeth was the only child of William Roscoe and Sylvia Roscoe (nee Cutting) of Hespeler, Ontario She is prediseased by her husband Bruce Rabb, her mother-in-law, Evelyn Rabb (Schiedel), her mother Sylvia Roscoe, (Cutting) and her father William Roscoe. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Clark (NIgel Clark) of Oakville. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the autumn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved