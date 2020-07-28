Elizabeth Margaret Rabb (nee Roscoe) on May 23rd, in her 94th year at Clair Hills Retirement Home, Waterloo. Born in Hespeler, Ontario, on September 22, 1926, she was a long time resident of Uptown Waterloo. She worked in the Dominion Woolen Mill in Hespeler during World War 11 and later on was an employee of Buck Animal Hospital in Waterloo. Elizabeth was the only child of William Roscoe and Sylvia Roscoe (nee Cutting) of Hespeler, Ontario She is prediseased by her husband Bruce Rabb, her mother-in-law, Evelyn Rabb (Schiedel), her mother Sylvia Roscoe, (Cutting) and her father William Roscoe. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Clark (NIgel Clark) of Oakville. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the autumn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store