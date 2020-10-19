Promoted to glory at age 81 from the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home in Fergus. Born in Irvine, Ayrshire, Scotland on July 13, 1939. Born again in Irvine before coming to Canada in 1953. Married at Long Branch in 1958. Became a Canadian citizen in 1976. Beloved wife to George Russell for 61 years. Loving mother to William (Janet) Henderson, Elizabeth Anne (Mark) Bauman, and Laura (Edgar) Alvarado. Predeceased by her sister Ann Kennedy; survived by her brother Alfred Merson; and her best friend Isobel Robertson. Grandmother to Matthew Bauman, William (Amanda) Henderson, Jennifer (Erik) Lee, Whitney Henderson, Meghan Bauman, Jacob Alvarado, Hannah Alvarado, and Declan Alvarado. Great-grandmother to Eila Elizabeth Henderson, Arthur Henderson, Kaia Lee, and Charlie Henderson. Aunt to Sharon (Daryel) Needham, Glynis (Paul) Nolet, Jesse (Jodie) Merson and Emily Merson. Great-Aunt to Brandon Nolet, Liam Nolet, Olivia Merson, and Audrey Merson. Second cousin to William (Christine) McCulloch; and great-second cousin to William and Elizabeth McCulloch. A private graveside service will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519-904-0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca
.