Born June 10, 1935 in Motherwell, Scotland. Passed away on July 18, 2020 at the Village at University Gates, Waterloo, Ontario. Beloved wife of 63 years of James. Loving mother of Jim and Deb Muir, Clark and Liz Muir and the late Walter Muir. Cherished grandma of Jennifer and Alexander Muir, Julie and James Muir, Katherine Koopmans and Andrew Muir. Great-grandmother of James, Makenna, Lucas and Mackenzie. Dear sister of Anne Curwood, Walter Baird and the late James Baird. A special thank you to the staff at the Pollock Neighbourhood at University Gates for their compassionate care and the kindness shown to Betty during her stay. Betty's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a memorial service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Betty's visitation and service. Guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Research Institute for Aging would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home or online). Please visit Betty's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com
where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and service.