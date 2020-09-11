Betty Villaume, 103, of Sioux Falls, SD, USA, died September 6, 2020 of natural causes. Originally born and raised in New York City, she left Kitchener/Waterloo area for Ft. Lauderdale, FL, after being associated with Waterloo Lutheran University through her marriage to William John Villaume, former President. Betty is survived by William Allen Villaume (Susan) of Big Canoe, GA; Jean Aldridge (Claude) of Olathe, KS; James Villaume (Jana) of Corpus Christi, TX and Nancy Tieszen (Jerel) of Sioux Falls, SD, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



